Many eligible beneficiaries failed to get TIDCO houses in Visakhapatnam, alleges BJP

Former party MLA urges the Municipal Administration Minister to constitute a committee to look into this

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 23, 2022 19:49 IST

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju from the BJP has alleged that several eligible beneficiaries failed to get TIDCO houses despite receiving allotment orders under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) limits and urged Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh to constitute a committee to look into this.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he demanded that the government ensure every beneficiary get a house, failing which the BJP would launch protests. He said that Mr. Suresh had inaugurated TIDCO houses at Rathi Cheruvu area here on Saturday. However, 18 persons who were eligible and already received allotment letters did not get houses, he said. He also alleged that a woman from Akkayyapalem went into depression after not being allotted a house despite receiving allotment letter.

After a survey conducted during 2015-16, the government had decided to construct 54,299 TIDCO houses in the GVMC limits. A total of 43,844 people have paid DDs. While the Central government share was about ₹1.50 lakh, the State government’s share was around ₹6 lakh, he said. After Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister, over 19,000 people were yet to get any houses despite paying DDs, he alleged. At least the government should give back their D.Ds, he said. “Many beneficiaries have paid even full amounts for the houses, way back in 2017. They had received allotment letters signed by the GVMC Commissioner (during TDP rule). Money is being deducted from the bank accounts of many beneficiaries, but still the government is not responding to their pleas on allotment of houses. I have written to the government twice on the issue,” he said. BJP leader M. Ravindra was present.

