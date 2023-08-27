Many areas in Visakhapatnam receive rain

August 27, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

It rained in many parts of the city on Sunday. The highest rainfall in the city was 35 mm registered in Bheemili and 23 mm in Anandapuram, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS).

While moderate rainfall was recorded mostly on the outskirts of the city, cloudy weather has been prevailing in other parts of the city for the past few days, with light showers on Sunday morning. Dark clouds were seen at locations like RK beach, Bheemili, Sagar Nagar among other areas.

India Meteorological Department experts said that the active southwest monsoon is cause for the rainfall activity throughout the State during the last few days. Low tropical south-westerly and westerly winds spreading over the State and Yanam, an Union Territory near Kakinada, is also one of the reasons behind the activeness of the monsoon, they added.

Agriculture officials said that the current weather conditions are beneficial to farmers for kharif farming activities.

