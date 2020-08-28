Manufacturers hit hard by pandemic: GITAM V-C

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 August 2020 23:52 IST

‘Automation will be a key component for the revival of domestic manufacturing’

Manufacturers have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in an unprecedented manner, and for the first time in modern manufacturing history, the demand, supply and availability of workforce are affected globally, GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivararamakrishna has said.

He inaugurated a global virtual conference on “Exciting Advances in Manufacturing Automation” organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department of GITAM Institute of Technology here on Friday.

Addressing the conference, he said that social distancing and employee safety measures was an additional burden on the manufacturers. As companies scramble to make sense of the short-term situation, one needed to look beyond short-term uncertainty towards possible long-term changes to the industry, he observed.

He pointed that automation would be a key component for the revival of domestic manufacturing. Automated manufacturing would not bring back demand for low-skilled labour, but would create new jobs and opportunities for digitally-savvy workers, he added.

GITAM Institute of Technology Dean Chellaboina Vijaysekhar briefed the new advances in manufacturing industries and stressed the importance of automation. Resource persons from reputed IITs and various industries delivered talks.

GITAM Institute of Technology Principal C. Dharma Raju and Mechanical Engineering Department Head M.R.S. Satyanarayana also addressed the participants.

Conference Convener B. Srinivasa Prasad informed that 705 academicians, industry experts and participants from different countries like Malaysia, France, CANADA, Papua New Guinea and UAE participated in the conference.