Mantena new president of music, dance academy

Founder-president of Visakha Music and Dance Academy-Kala Bharati C.S.N. Raju, who endeavoured all through his life for the promotion of music, dance and theatre, announced his retirement on attaining the age of 86 years.

VMDA Trust Board at its meeting on Saturday unanimously elected a trustee of VMDA, Mantena Satyanarayana Raju, as the new president with immediate effect.

Mr. Satyanarayana Raju established Ramakrishna Educational Society 25 years ago enabling 1,000 children study from LKG to graduation paying nominal fee. He funded and got constructed the Ramakrishna Dhyana Mandir for spiritual, cultural and medical services costing ₹1 crore.

He has been the managing trustee of RK Mission for the last 30 years.