Man’s body found in Yeleru canal

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 November 2020 18:15 IST

Mystery shrouds the death of a man whose body was found floating in Yeluru canal near Thumpala under Anakapalle Town Police Station limits, on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the age of the victim could be around 28 to 35 years and he must have been in water since the last three to four days. The police said that the face of the victim is totally unrecognisable. The body has been shifted to mortuary of NTR Hospital, Anakapalle. Based on the complaint from the Thumpala VRO, a case was registered.

