Visakhapatnam

Man’s body found in Yeleru canal

Mystery shrouds the death of a man whose body was found floating in Yeluru canal near Thumpala under Anakapalle Town Police Station limits, on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the age of the victim could be around 28 to 35 years and he must have been in water since the last three to four days. The police said that the face of the victim is totally unrecognisable. The body has been shifted to mortuary of NTR Hospital, Anakapalle. Based on the complaint from the Thumpala VRO, a case was registered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 6:17:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/mans-body-found-in-yeleru-canal/article33067128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY