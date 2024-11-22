ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Kumar Sahoo takes over as DRM

Published - November 22, 2024 10:51 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Kumar Sahoo

Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Operations), Waltair Division, assumed charge of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway on November 20, according to an official release on Thursday.

Mr. Manoj Kumar completed his graduation in BE/Electrical from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, and did his PGDHRM from Utkal University and MBA from Andhra University. He has varied experience of over 26 years in the Railways and served in various positions over South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway in Open lines and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in Visakhapatnam.

He has also attended the Advance Management Programme in Singapore and Malaysia and did a Management Programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

