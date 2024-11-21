ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj K. Sahoo takes over as DRM of Waltair

Updated - November 21, 2024 08:04 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has approved the posting of Manoj K. Sahoo, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (C) Waltair, as DRM of Waltair, till posting of a regular incumbent or until further orders, according to a letter sent by the Railway Board to the General Manager of East Coast Railway/Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Mr. Sahoo assumed charge as DRM on Wednesday. It may be mentioned that former DRM Saurabh Prasad was caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹25 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US