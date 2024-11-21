 />
Manoj K. Sahoo takes over as DRM of Waltair

Updated - November 21, 2024 08:04 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has approved the posting of Manoj K. Sahoo, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (C) Waltair, as DRM of Waltair, till posting of a regular incumbent or until further orders, according to a letter sent by the Railway Board to the General Manager of East Coast Railway/Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Mr. Sahoo assumed charge as DRM on Wednesday. It may be mentioned that former DRM Saurabh Prasad was caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹25 lakh.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:03 am IST

