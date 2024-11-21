Manoj K. Sahoo takes over as DRM of Waltair

The Railway Board has approved the posting of Manoj K. Sahoo, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (C) Waltair, as DRM of Waltair, till posting of a regular incumbent or until further orders, according to a letter sent by the Railway Board to the General Manager of East Coast Railway/Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Mr. Sahoo assumed charge as DRM on Wednesday. It may be mentioned that former DRM Saurabh Prasad was caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹25 lakh.