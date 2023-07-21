ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur incident: Women, student organisations stage protest in Visakhapatnam

July 21, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members from various women, rights and students organisations seek resignation of the Union Home Minister and the Manipur Chief Minister taking moral responsibility for the incident. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Members of various women, civil rights and student organisations staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, near the GVMC office, here on Friday against the recent Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked recently. The protestors strongly condemned the incident and alleged that the ongoing developments in Manipur were the result of state sponsored violence primarily against the indigenous communities. They also demanded resignation of the Union Home Minister and the Manipur Chief Minister taking moral responsibility for the incident.

During the protest, the organisation members raised slogans demanding strict action against the culprits involved in the heinous incident. They also urged the Supreme Court to monitor all cases related to sexual violence and also intervene to check the conditions in the relief camps, where thousands of people have been living. They also alleged that the violence in Manipur was in large part due to the divisive politics being played by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Among those who participated in the protest were activists of the NFIW, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Mahila Chetna, AISF, Dalita Kula Porata Samiti, Students Federation of India (SFI), AP Mahila Samakhya, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Progressive Organisation for Women and the Human Rights Forum and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US