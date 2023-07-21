Manipur incident: Women, student organisations stage protest in Visakhapatnam

July 21, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of various women, civil rights and student organisations staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, near the GVMC office, here on Friday against the recent Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked recently. The protestors strongly condemned the incident and alleged that the ongoing developments in Manipur were the result of state sponsored violence primarily against the indigenous communities. They also demanded resignation of the Union Home Minister and the Manipur Chief Minister taking moral responsibility for the incident.

During the protest, the organisation members raised slogans demanding strict action against the culprits involved in the heinous incident. They also urged the Supreme Court to monitor all cases related to sexual violence and also intervene to check the conditions in the relief camps, where thousands of people have been living. They also alleged that the violence in Manipur was in large part due to the divisive politics being played by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Among those who participated in the protest were activists of the NFIW, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Mahila Chetna, AISF, Dalita Kula Porata Samiti, Students Federation of India (SFI), AP Mahila Samakhya, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Progressive Organisation for Women and the Human Rights Forum and others.