Managing partner of private firm jailed for five years

January 05, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Special CBI Court here on Thursday sentenced the managing partner of M/S Master Steel Tubes, M. Sudhakar Rao, to five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) after finding him guilty of committing financial fraud. The court also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on Sudhakar Rao.

According to the officials, the CBI had registered a case on April 28, 2000 against then Chief Manager, Union Bank of India and others including Sudhakar Rao on the allegations that the accused, including public servants, private persons and bank valuers, conspired among themselves with an intention to cheat Union Bank of India, Small Scale Industries Finance Branch.

The accused had caused a loss of ₹60.49 lakh to the bank. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on May 15, 2002 against the accused. Two accused including then Chief Manager died during trial and the case against them was abated. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him. Two other accused were acquitted by the court.

