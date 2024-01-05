ADVERTISEMENT

Managing partner of private firm jailed for five years

January 05, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Special CBI Court here on Thursday sentenced the managing partner of M/S Master Steel Tubes, M. Sudhakar Rao, to five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) after finding him guilty of committing financial fraud. The court also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on Sudhakar Rao.

According to the officials, the CBI had registered a case on April 28, 2000 against then Chief Manager, Union Bank of India and others including Sudhakar Rao on the allegations that the accused, including public servants, private persons and bank valuers, conspired among themselves with an intention to cheat Union Bank of India, Small Scale Industries Finance Branch.

The accused had caused a loss of ₹60.49 lakh to the bank. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on May 15, 2002 against the accused. Two accused including then Chief Manager died during trial and the case against them was abated. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him. Two other accused were acquitted by the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US