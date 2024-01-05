GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Managing partner of private firm jailed for five years

January 05, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Special CBI Court here on Thursday sentenced the managing partner of M/S Master Steel Tubes, M. Sudhakar Rao, to five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) after finding him guilty of committing financial fraud. The court also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on Sudhakar Rao.

According to the officials, the CBI had registered a case on April 28, 2000 against then Chief Manager, Union Bank of India and others including Sudhakar Rao on the allegations that the accused, including public servants, private persons and bank valuers, conspired among themselves with an intention to cheat Union Bank of India, Small Scale Industries Finance Branch.

The accused had caused a loss of ₹60.49 lakh to the bank. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on May 15, 2002 against the accused. Two accused including then Chief Manager died during trial and the case against them was abated. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him. Two other accused were acquitted by the court.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.