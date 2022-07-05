Management of ‘Vizag Warriors’ launches logo and jersey in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter July 05, 2022 21:06 IST

We are providing an opportunity for talented cricketers from rural areas to showcase their talent, says franchise owner

Ahead of start of much-awaited Andhra Premier League (APL), management of franchise ‘Vizag Warriors’ launched its team jersey and logo here on Tuesday. Owner of the Franchise & CEO of Pulsus Group, Gedela Srinu Babu, said that through their franchise, they are providing an opportunity to talented young cricket players from interior and rural areas to showcase their talent to the cricketing world. Mr. Srinu Babu also said that their team has a mixture of players who have experience of playing in national, Ranji and even the IPL matches. Expressing confidence on the performance of his team, Mr. Srinu Babu said that they had picked up K. Ashwin Hebbar as the captain of the team. Mr. Ashwin has lot of experience which could help the team. He has recently played for Delhi Capitals, Mr. Srinu Babu added.



