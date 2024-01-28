Management of Adani Krishnapatnam Port denies media reports of closing container operations

January 28, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Reference to the recent media reports mentioning Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) closing the container operations and shifting the same to Katupalli Port, the management of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) on Sunday clarified that all these media reports are baseless and false.

In a release, the port management stated that the AP SEZ has witnessed tremendous growth over the last few years. Following the same trajectory AKPL has also been on a growth path and its business is increasing on a regular basis.

“Contrary to the media reports we would like to highlight that we are continuing our container operations in Krishnapatnam port and will strengthen it further in the coming years. Krishnapatnam is an important port for us and we are continuously focussing on building and strengthening its operations. The infrastructure like berths, yard and equipment remains as it is. The terminal can handle any container vessel that calls upon Krishnapatnam Port,” the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.