Management is procuring poor-quality raw materials through the back door, allege Vizag Steel workers’ unions

December 16, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Representatives of various trade unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have alleged that the steel plant management is procuring poor-quality raw materials through the back door in tune with the Centre’s decision to go for ‘strategic sale of VSP’.

At a meeting held at Ukkunagaram, under the auspices of recognised union president K.S.N. Rao, they alleged that the low-quality raw materials were damaging the machinery and equipment, resulting in losses to the plant. They said that the management should take responsibility for it.

The meeting decided to meet the leaders of all political parties in Delhi on December 20 and prevail upon the Floor Leaders of both Houses to raise their voices against the privatisation of VSP. A decision was also taken to organise a bus yatra in the third week of this month to Amaravati to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, apprise him of the critical situation in VSP and seek cooperation in saving the plant.

D. Adinarayana of AITUC, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao of INTUC, U. Ramaswamy of CITU and YSRTUC Y. Mastanappa were among those who participated in the meeting.