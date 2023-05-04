Man wanted for online fraud arrested by Mumbai Police from Vizag hotel

May 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A man wanted in several online fraud cases was arrested by a team of the Mumbai Police from a hotel here on Thursday.

The accused, identified as D. Srinivasa Rao, is wanted in several cases of cyber fraud in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

According to the Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police, Srinivasa Rao was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday when he was staying with his family members at the hotel.

“We need to check if there are any cases registered against Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam or any other parts of Andhra Pradesh,” Cybercrime Inspector K. Bhavani Prasad told The Hindu.

Srinivasa Rao, who hails from Pendurthi, has been living in Hyderabad of late. He allegedly swindled crores of rupees by duping people online, police said.

The Mumbai Police picked up five people, including Srinivasa Rao. The other four hail from Thane and Kolkata. The police seized nearly 40 bank accounts and seized ₹1.50 crore cash from them.

Describing their modus operandi, the police said, “The fraudsters call up people impersonating as police officers. They then blackmail them saying that they have found weapons and drugs in couriers sent by them. They then ask the victims to send their bank details or Income Tax details to confirm the ownership of the couriers. The gang members coerce the victims into divulging their OTPs, and then withdraw large sums of money from their bank accounts.”