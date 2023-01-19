ADVERTISEMENT

Man, two daughters found dead in Visakhapatnam; police launch probe

January 19, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Financial difficulties could have prompted the man to kill his daughters and take his own life, suspect police

Sumit Bhattacharjee
A man in his forties, and his two daughters, aged 12 and 13, were found dead at their residence at Kancharapalem on Thursday evening.

Police identified the man as P. Durga Anjaneya Prasad, an auto-rickshaw driver who had migrated to the city from Eluru. Prasad’s wife had passed away in 2013, and he was raising his daughters by himself ever since, ACP (West) A. Narasimha Murthy said.

“It is too soon to ascertain the course of events. Whether the three ended their lives in a suicide pact, or if Prasad killed his daughters first and then took his own life, is not immediately known,” he said.

Police, however, suspect that financial difficulties could have been the reason behind the deaths.

The bodies of the girls were found lying on the floor with injury marks on their necks, while Prasad’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

“He would visit his mother, who lives nearby, every day in the morning for a cup of tea. We inquired with his mother, who told us that he had come for tea on Thursday morning. He was looking disturbed, and when she asked him if something was bothering him, he did not reply,” police said.

The Kancharapalem police are investigating the case. Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.

