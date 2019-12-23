Visakhapatnam

Man ‘tries’ to set wife, children on fire

He flees after the woman raises an alarm

A person allegedly tried to kill his wife and two children by immolating them, at Netaji Nagar under Gajuwaka police station limits on Saturday late night.

According to sources, K. Durga Rao allegedly doused his wife K Chinni and two children with petrol when they were asleep in their house at Netaji Nagar. However, Ms. Chinni reportedly raised an alarm and called the police.

Case registered

Durga Rao reportedly fled. Gajuwaka police have registered a case.

