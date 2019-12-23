Man ‘tries’ to set wife, children on fire

A person allegedly tried to kill his wife and two children by immolating them, at Netaji Nagar under Gajuwaka police station limits on Saturday late night.
According to sources, K. Durga Rao allegedly doused his wife K Chinni and two children with petrol when they were asleep in their house at Netaji Nagar. However, Ms. Chinni reportedly raised an alarm and called the police.
Case registered
Durga Rao reportedly fled. Gajuwaka police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.