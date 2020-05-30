Man tries to enter police chief ’s office with knife

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2020 23:07 IST

He was taken into custody

A man created a flutter when he tried to enter the block that houses the Police Commissioner’s office with a knife here on Friday.

According to police, the person who is a resident of K.D Peta area, had entered the premises claiming to be a petitioner.

Advertising

Advertising

However, while undergoing a check at the Door-Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) point, he was found to be carrying a knife.

Police suspect that he might be a mentally unstable person. In the past, he had made some TikTok videos holding weapons such as knives and iron rods.

The II Town police have taken him into the custody.

The accused was bound over under IPC Section 109 by the MRO.