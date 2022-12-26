HamberMenu
Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, says DMHO

‘All the random samples collected at Visakhapatnam International Airport tested negative’

December 26, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man tested positive for COVID-19 at Arilova here on Monday. The man had fever and when an RTPCR test was done, he tested positive.

“The patient is asymptomatic. There is no cause for worry as he has no travel history in the recent past. As he tested positive in the RTPCR test, his sample was sent for genome sequencing to Vijayawada,” District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao told The Hindu.

“In the last couple of days, blood samples were collected from eight international passengers at Visakhapatnam International Airport. The random samples of 2% of the total international passengers were collected as per the guidelines. All of them tested negative,” Dr. Jagadeeswara Rao said.

