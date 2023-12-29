ADVERTISEMENT

Man suffering from kidney, heart disease and pancreatic infection treated successfully at a hospital in Visakhapatnam

December 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man suffering from kidney and heart ailment and pancreatic infection was successfully treated by doctors at Narayana Medciti Multi-Speciality Hospital at Health City, Arilova, here.

G. Kamalakar Rao, the patient, who was battling for his life, was brought to Medciti hospital by his family members, in a critical condition from another hospital in the city, on December 19. Dr. T. Narayana Rao, chairman of the hospital, and his team Dr. D. Vijay Kumar Rao (HOD of Anaesthesia and Critical Care), Dr. Aditya, Dr. Gayatri and Dr. Atchuta Rao examined the patient and advised admission.

The doctors found that the patient’s blood pressure and pulse were not being recorded. Some of his organs were damaged due to pancreatic infection. The medical team struggled to get him back from ‘ventilator support’ to normalcy, within two days, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

