Man ‘strangles wife to death’

A 20- year-old housewife, who was married last year, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Old Town area under the One Town police station limits here on Sunday night. The victim was identified as L. Lakshmi.

The police identified Lakshmi’s husband as K. Mouli (21), a construction worker. Both residents of same locality fell in love and married last year. Mouli allegedly became chronic alcoholic during the lockdown, which was opposed by his wife. According to the police, the deceased had frequently entered into an argument with Mouli on this issue in the presence of her in-laws.The police said that Mouli and his friend Yellaji had a liquor party on Sunday night and hatched a plan to eliminate her.

After the party, Mouli reached home and picked up an argument with Lakshmi and as per the plan strangulated her with her chunni, when his parents and brother were away.

After the incident, he reportedly ran away from the house and is still absconding. The police have launched a manhunt.

The body was discovered on Monday by the neighbours who informed the police.

The police said that the family members of Mouli and his friend Yellaji will be questioned.

The body was sent to KGH where coronavirus test would be conducted as per ICMR guidelines before post-mortem.