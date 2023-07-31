Man strangles elderly woman to death, makes away with gold chain in Visakhapatnam

July 31, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A 26-year-old man Rayavarapu Venkatesh allegedly strangled a woman Kotagiri Venkatalakshmi (72) to death in Sujatha Nagar, according to Pendurthi police here. The incident took place on Sunday night, but came to light on Monday.

Based on preliminary information, the police suspect that the accused worked as a ward volunteer in Secretariat falling under GVMC Zone-VIII limits. Police nabbed the accused within hours based on the CCTV footage.

According to the police, Venkatesh used to work in a food court as a part time job. On Sunday evening, the owner told him to give the leftover food (chicken) to his mother Venkatalakshmi.

Accordingly, he went to the owner’s house, where the old woman was staying alone. He noticed a gold chain she was wearing. She reportedly resisted when he tried to snatch the ornament. Venkatesh reportedly took a pillow and asphyxiated her to death and took away the ornament. After a few minutes, the owner came home and found his mother dead. He informed the local police, who reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage. The police took the accused into custody and sent the body to KGH for post-mortem.

When contacted, a senior police officer said that the man was taken into custody and the stolen ornament was recovered from him. A case was filed.

Meanwhile, the GVMC officials issued a circular on Monday afternoon that Venkatesh was no longer a ward volunteer. He was terminated on July 24 based on a complaint lodged against him by the Papayyarajupalem Sachivalayam administration on July 3.

