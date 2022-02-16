Man stabbed to death at Pedabayalu
Police suspect property disputes to be the reason
A 58-year-old tribal man was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants at D. Kotturu village of Pedabayalu mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency, on Tuesday night.
According to reports, Arada Bojjayya (58) of Dosalabandha village had gone to Pedabayalu on Tuesday morning on some work. In the evening, when he was returning to his village, some unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked him with knives near D. Kotturu village and stabbed him. He reportedly died on the spot.
Police registered a case. In their initial investigation, police learnt that the victim had several property disputes which they suspect could have led to the murder. They are yet to ascertain more facts.
A manhunt has been launched for the accused.
