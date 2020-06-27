Man stabbed over ‘financial dispute’

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 June 2020 22:58 IST

A 43-year old man was allegedly stabbed by another person over financial issues at Neelampeta area under the Narsipatnam rural police station limits, in Visakhapatnam district on Friday night.

The victim was identified as M. Pentaiah Naidu, while the accused is Ch. Nagasetti Babu, a resident of Neelampeta. The condition of Naidu is said to be stable. The police reportedly took the accused into custody.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, Pentaiah Naidu and Babu had financial issues which led to the fight between them on Friday night. In a fit of rage, Babu stabbed him. A case was registered and investigation is on.

