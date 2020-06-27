Visakhapatnam

Man stabbed over ‘financial dispute’

A 43-year old man was allegedly stabbed by another person over financial issues at Neelampeta area under the Narsipatnam rural police station limits, in Visakhapatnam district on Friday night.

The victim was identified as M. Pentaiah Naidu, while the accused is Ch. Nagasetti Babu, a resident of Neelampeta. The condition of Naidu is said to be stable. The police reportedly took the accused into custody.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, Pentaiah Naidu and Babu had financial issues which led to the fight between them on Friday night. In a fit of rage, Babu stabbed him. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 10:59:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-stabbed-over-financial-dispute/article31935350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY