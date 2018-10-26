Man, son ‘killed’ by villagers in clash

more-in

The police on Thursday arrested 11 persons in connection with the alleged murder of a man and his son during a clash at Kothangi village of Dumbriguda mandal in the Agency area.

The bodies of the deceased were allegedly burnt secretly by the villagers in a bid to destroy evidence. Though the incident took place on Wednesday night, it came to light only on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Gemili Mohan Rao (45) and his son Appa Rao (25).

Some funds were reportedly sanctioned for development works in the area, but the villagers had boycotted Mohan Rao and his family, refusing to give them work, according to Araku Valley Inspector K. Koteswara Rao.

‘Bodies burnt to hush up case’

Angered over this, Mohan Rao reportedly picked up a quarrel with the villagers that led to a clash on Wednesday.

After the clash, the villagers allegedly stopped the family members when they were shifting an injured Mohan Rao to a hospital and beat up him and his son Appa Rao with sticks, resulting in their instantaneous death. Later, the villagers allegedly took the bodies into forest and burnt them.

Case registered

Acting on the complaint lodged by Mohan Rao’s wife G. Kasulamma, the police registered a case. Further investigation is on.