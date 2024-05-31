GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man, son killed as two-wheeler falls into gorge in ASR district

Published - May 31, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his son died in a road accident while two others from the family suffered injuries after their two-wheeler fell into a gorge at Chinthavanipalem in Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district in the early morning of Friday.

As per the police, V. Rambabu (34) along with his wife Kasulamma, son V Prasanth (4), and daughter had gone to Balarevulu village from their native Addateegala to attend a function on Thursday. On Friday early morning, they were returning to their native place on a two-wheeler. When they reached Chinthavanipalem ghat road, the vehicle fell into the gorge. While Rambabu and Prasanth died, his wife and eight-year-old daughter suffered injuries.

The injured were shifted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital.

Koyyuru police have registered a case.

