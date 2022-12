December 17, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 30-year-old man was severely injured after reportedly being hit by an RTC bus near Port Hospital Junction under IV Town Police Station limits here on Sunday.

As per the police, a person named Govind was heading towards Thatichetlapalem on a two-wheeler, when a city bus heading from RTC Complex to Anakapalli hit his vehicle. Mr Govind suffered head injuries and was shifted to a hospital immediately.

Fourth Town police have registered a case.