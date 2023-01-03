Man severely injured after falling under train at Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam

January 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Less than a month after the death of a college girl after she was trapped in the gap between the platform and the train, a man lost his legs after falling under the 13352 Alleppey – Dhanbad express on Platform no. 4 (PF-4) at Duvvada railway station, here, on Tuesday.

Karri Suresh of Tanuku, who had booked his ticket from Nidadavole to Visakhapatnam, had reportedly tried to alight in the reverse direction even as the train was in motion and slipped and fell in between the gap between the platform and the train and his legs came under the wheels, resulting in one of his legs getting severed and the other hanging loosely.

The train was stopped and the man was shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) in the city in an ambulance.

It may be recalled that M. Shashikala, 20, of Annavaram, doing her MCA at a private college at Duvvada, slipped and got stuck between the platform and the coach while alighting from the Guntur- Rayagada express on the same Platform (PF-4) on December 7. She was shifted to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

“The platforms at Duvvvada railway station are not safe and we have represented the matter to the railway authorities concerned on quite a few occasions in the past. Duvvada is a satellite station for Visakhaptnam junction and hundreds of passengers alight from each train to reach the industrial areas of the city,” says Katam SS Chandra Rao, honorary president, Duvvada Railway User’s Association.

“The gap between the bogie and the platform appears to be much more than at other stations like Visakhapatnam. Further, only a two-minute halt is given to trains and there is a scramble to get down even before the train halts. The height of the platform no.1 is much lesser than the usual height and passengers, especially senior citizens are having a tough time in getting into the trains,” he says.

“It’s high time that the authorities initiate the remedial measures to prevent more deaths on the tracks at Duvvada,” Mr. Chandra Rao opines.