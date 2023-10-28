Man sentenced to 20 years’ RI for rape

October 28, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A Special POCSO Court in Visakhapatnam on Friday sentenced Sheikh Farid, 24, who was found guilty of raping a minor girl in 2018, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹5,000 and payment of ₹1 lakh as compensation to the survivor.

In 2018, the Dwaraka police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a Sithampeta resident that Sheikh Farid sexuallly assaulted his daughter when she went to buy a soft drink from his shop.

