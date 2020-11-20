Visakhapatnam

Man sent to three-year imprisonment for bootlegging

Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM), Excise Court, Visakhapatnam, Srikanth Meenan, on Thursday sentenced M. Yusufuddin (54) of Hyderabad to three-year simple imprisonment and slapped a ₹10,000 fine on him for bootlegging. Inspector of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Visakhapatnam-III, Ch Rajeswari, said Yusufuddin was caught with 54 non-duty paid liquor bottles and the case was proved against him.

