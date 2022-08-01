Man rescued by lensmen at R.K Beach
A 25-year-old man was rescued from drowning by a few photographers at R.K Beach here on Sunday afternoon.
He was shifted to a nearby private hospital immediately, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.
III Town Police said it was a minor incident.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.