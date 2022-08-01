Visakhapatnam

Man rescued by lensmen at R.K Beach

A 25-year-old man was rescued from drowning by a few photographers at R.K Beach here on Sunday afternoon.

He was shifted to a nearby private hospital immediately, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

III Town Police said it was a minor incident.


