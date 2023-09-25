Man pushed to death from third floor of a house in Visakhapatnam

September 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A man, who was reportedly pushed by his friend from the third floor of a house, died at KGH here on Monday. According to Dwarakanagar Circle Inspector Ch. Simhadri Naidu, Kishore was allegedly pushed from the third floor by his friend Siva Kumar alias Siva Reddy at the latter’s house in Rama Talkies here on Sunday late night.

Kishore, who was not married and was working as a supervisor in a soft drink company in the city. “Some differences cropped up between Kishore and Siva and that led to the incident. Siva called Kishore on Sunday and had a party. There were two other friends in the party. During a verbal duel between both of them, as per our preliminary information, Kishore sustained head injuries and was shifted to KGH. Siva fled from the spot. A case was registered and investigation is on.

