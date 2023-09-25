HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Man pushed to death from third floor of a house in Visakhapatnam

September 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who was reportedly pushed by his friend from the third floor of a house, died at KGH here on Monday. According to Dwarakanagar Circle Inspector Ch. Simhadri Naidu, Kishore was allegedly pushed from the third floor by his friend Siva Kumar alias Siva Reddy at the latter’s house in Rama Talkies here on Sunday late night.

Kishore, who was not married and was working as a supervisor in a soft drink company in the city. “Some differences cropped up between Kishore and Siva and that led to the incident. Siva called Kishore on Sunday and had a party. There were two other friends in the party. During a verbal duel between both of them, as per our preliminary information, Kishore sustained head injuries and was shifted to KGH. Siva fled from the spot. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.