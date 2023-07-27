Man posing as Navy officer arrested at ENC base in Visakhapatnam

July 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Harbour Police on Thursday arrested a man who was allegedly trying to enter the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) base here in the garb of a Navy officer with the intention of defrauding Agniveer aspirants.

The accused was identified as G. Satya Surya Chalapathi Rao, 38, a resident of East Point Colony.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) K. Anand Reddy said that on Wednesday (July 26), at around 8 p.m., Navy officials saw Chalapathi Rao moving around suspiciously near the entrance to the base and called the police, who took him into custody.

Upon interrogation, it emerged that Chalapathi Rao was a fraudster with a 10-year history of duping youths by taking large sums of money from them after promising them jobs. The accused, who came to know that medical tests were being conducted for Agniveer aspirants at the ENC base, donned the garb of a Navy officer and arrived at the spot, intending to target gullible youth.

However, his garb and demeanour quickly drew the attention of Navy officials, who called the police and had him arrested.

The DCP said that Chalapathi Rao was arrested earlier in cheating cases under Parawada, New Port and II Town police limits in Visakhapatnam and in one case in Vijayawada. A case was registered against Chalapathi Rao under relevant sections.

