Man ‘poisons’ two children, ends life

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 March 2021 19:27 IST

A 40-year-old-man allegedly ended his life after poisoning his two children to death, at Sarada Nagar in Anakapalle (Town) police station limits, in the early hours of Wednesday. Police suspect that depression could be the reason.

The deceased were identified as K. Satyanarayana (45), K. Siddharth (10) and K. Tejaswi (7).

According to the police, Satyanarayana used to work as a security guard in Parawada. Three months ago, Satyanarayana’s wife K. Pushpalatha had died due to some health issues. Since then he had been allegedly depressed. On Wednesday, at around 7 a.m., he, along with his two children, was found dead in the house.

Police said that Satyanarayana might have poisoned his children and then ended his life by allegedly hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The CLUES team reached the spot. The bodies have been sent to post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.