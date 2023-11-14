HamberMenu
Man, parents sentenced in dowry death case in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

November 14, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th Additional Sessions Court, Anakapalli Judge N. Srividya on Tuesday sentenced a man and his parents in a dowry death case registered at PM Palem police station in 2017.

As per the records, B. Nagamani (22 years), a resident of Vambay Colony, Anakapalli, was harassed by her husband B Nagaraju and her in-laws B. Narasamma and B. Narayana Rao, for additional dowry. On June 19, 2017, she had committed suicide. Based on the complaint from her kin, a case was registered at PM Palem police station.

The court has sentenced Nagaraju to 10 years of jail, while Narasamma and Narayana Rao got seven-year jail term.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar appreciated public prosecutor V. Venkata Rao and Investigation Officer B.V.S. Nageswara Rao for their efforts.

