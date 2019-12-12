Man of many hats, Maruti Rao was a Vizagite to his core

The city mourned the demise of actor, writer and theatre icon Gollapudi Maruti Rao, who passed away at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

Maruti Rao was born in Vizianagaram and worked in Chennai for most of his professional career, but was a Vizagite at heart as he spent a major part of his life in the city. Though he died at 80, his associates and well-wishers from the fields of literature, cinema and culture in the city could not come to terms with the news of his death.

Eminent skin specialist Dr. Raghurama Rao, a close associate of Maruti Rao, said that the death of the theatre icon was an irreparable loss to Telugu culture and cinema.

“Visakhapatnam was his favourite city. He loved taking walks on Beach Road. After a walk, he would sit in a chair near the Submarine Museum and gaze at the sea. He would interact with one and all who would stop to wish him,” Dr. Rao recalled.

Maruti Rao attended his last public function at Kala Bharati Auditorium in Visakhapatnam in April this year. “We organised the function on the occasion of his 80th birthday and he had come to Vizag straight from a hospital in Chennai, where he was undergoing treatment. He had mesmerised the audience with his oratory skills for 30 minutes,” reminisced Dr. Raghurama Rao.

‘Scholar par excellence’

Describing Maruti Rao as a scholar par excellence, Dr. Rao said be it cinema or literature, the writer could speak at length in both English and Telugu without referring to any text.

Many said that listening to Maruti Rao was like enjoying a full-length feature film. “We all knew him as an actor, a playwright, a writer and a columnist, but he was also an orator par excellence,” said G.R.K. Prasad (Rambabu), trustee of Kalabharathi Auditorium, who had been associated with Maruti Rao for more than three decades.

“Whenever Maruti Rao would be in the city, his evening destination would most likely be Kala Bharathi. Probably that was the reason why he chose to buy a property opposite the auditorium,” he said.

Describing his death as a big loss to Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu film industry, film trainer L. Satyanand said that few people can boast of having the credentials Maruti Rao had.

‘Dramatic debut’

“His entry into cinema was as dramatic as his scripts,” Mr. Satyanand said.

“Once, Maruti Rao was narrating a script to director Kodi Ramakrishna. Seeing his expressive narration, Ramakrishna offered him a role in ‘Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya’. It was Maruti Rao’s debut film for which he had also written the script. The film, which had Chiranjeevi and Madhavi in the lead, was a runaway success. Thus began his innings as an actor and he never looked back.”

For cinematographer and award-winning director M.V. Raghu, Maruti Rao was the man who inspired him to become a director.

“In 1970s, I watched a play ‘Kallu’, written by Maruti Rao in Vijayawada. I was a student then. The play had a lasting impact on me for 18 years, and inspired me to make a film with the same name based on the same script,” said Mr. Raghu.

Kallu won four State Nandi awards. “However, the biggest compliment came from Maruti Rao, but not without criticism. His passing has left a void which is very difficult to be filled,” added Mr. Raghu.