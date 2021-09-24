Man ‘murders’ younger brother at Makavarapalem

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2021 18:53 IST

A man allegedly murdered his younger brother suspecting that he had an extranarital relationship with his wife at G.Koduru village under Makavarapalem police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Friday.

According to reports, one V. Suri Apparao (30) suspected an affair between his brother V. Naga Ramana (23) and his wife.

Advertising

Advertising

Suri Apparao reportedly strangulated Naga Ramana to death while he was sleeping.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused. Case was registered.