Man ‘murders’ mother-in-law in Visakhapatnam

March 11, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old woman was murdered by her son-in-law after an altercation in their house at Vijaya Durga Colony under Arilova police station limits here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as G. Narayanamma, a resident of Jalamuru mandal of Srikakulam district.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dwaraka Sub Division, R.V.S.N. Murthy, said that Narayanamma had come to house of her daughter residing at Vijaya Durga Colony. She was looking after her daughter, who had a cardiac surgery in a private hospital. On Saturday, while Narayanamma was preparing food to pack lunch for her daughter, her son-in-law Banala Ramu, who works as an electrician reached home in an inebriated condition. He allegedly entered into a heated argument with Narayanamma over a petty issue and then smashed her head to the compound wall. Narayanamma died on the spot with severe head injuries and loss of blood.

After the incident, Ramu fled from the spot and search is on for the accused.

A case was registered at Arilova police station. The body was sent for post-mortem.

