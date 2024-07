A man reportedly murdered his mother-in-law over family disputes at Adduru village in Chodavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on Monday night. As per reports, M Pydinaidu had disputes with his parents-in-law S Pydiraju and Lakshmi for a long time. Pydinaidu allegedly believed that they were the reason for the disputes between himself and his wife. On Monday night, he reportedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. Lakshmi died, while Pydiraju suffered injuries.

