ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered over drunken brawl in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

Published - November 18, 2024 02:49 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Narsipatnam police have registered a case

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old person was murdered by a rowdy-sheeter allegedly during a drunken brawl at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district, late on Sunday night (November 17, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as S. Nageswara Rao (32), a resident of Kotha Veedhi in Narsipatnam.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan said that three persons – Nageswara Rao, Shankar and Suresh — had consumed liquor at Durandarapalem and had gone to Kotha Veedhi at around 11 p.m. on Sunday (November 17, 2024). A rowdy-sheeter named Santosh, his friend Kondababu had entered into altercation with Nageswara Rao and Shankar. “Santosh, who was also allegedly in inebriated condition reportedly beaten Nageswara Rao with wooden blocks, which led to his death,” the DSP said.

The rowdy-sheeter Santosh is in police custody, while search is on for Kondababu. Narsipatnam police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US