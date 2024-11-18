Man murdered over drunken brawl in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

A 32-year-old person was murdered by a rowdy-sheeter allegedly during a drunken brawl at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district, late on Sunday night (November 17, 2024.)

The deceased was identified as S. Nageswara Rao (32), a resident of Kotha Veedhi in Narsipatnam.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan said that three persons – Nageswara Rao, Shankar and Suresh — had consumed liquor at Durandarapalem and had gone to Kotha Veedhi at around 11 p.m. on Sunday (November 17, 2024). A rowdy-sheeter named Santosh, his friend Kondababu had entered into altercation with Nageswara Rao and Shankar. “Santosh, who was also allegedly in inebriated condition reportedly beaten Nageswara Rao with wooden blocks, which led to his death,” the DSP said.

The rowdy-sheeter Santosh is in police custody, while search is on for Kondababu. Narsipatnam police have registered a case.