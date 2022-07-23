Man ‘murdered’ by rowdy-sheeter after row over repayment of ₹500 in Visakhapatnam

Relatives of the victim stage protest at the police station

A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a rowdy-sheeter at Munasab Vari Veedhi in Peda Waltair, over a petty row over repayment of ₹500 debt, under MVP Police Station limits here the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as D. Appala Reddy (35), a cab driver and a resident of Munasab Vari Veedhi.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Sub Division) R.V.S.N. Murthy, one N Sai had borrowed ₹500 from D. Appala Reddy some days ago and did not repay. On Friday night, there was a mild altercation between Appala Reddy and Sai over the debt. After sometime, Sai came to Appala Reddy’s home and paid ₹500.

Sai informed the issue to his brother N. Gowri Shankar, a rowdy-sheeter. Upset by this, Gowri Shankar reportedly decided to kill Appala Reddy. At around 12 a.m. on Saturday, when Appala Reddy was sitting outside his house, Gowri Shankar and his accomplice Savarayya approached him. Gowri Shankar allegedly stabbed Appala Reddy on his neck and stomach, leading to his death. Later, the duo fled from the spot, the ACP said.

The ACP said that after a complaint from the family, following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, teams were formed and a search operation was launched. The police have arrested Gowri Shankar and Savarayya at Tagarapuvalasa by the evening, he said. Another accused N. Sai is yet to be arrested, the ACP added.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased protested before the MVP Police Station demanding that the police personnel hand over the accused to them. However police personnel and a few political leaders have convinced them and assured strict action against the accused as per the law.