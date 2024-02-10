GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man ‘murdered’ by his elder brother over land dispute in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

February 10, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old year person was reportedly murdered by his elder brother due to land dispute at Bennavaram panchayat under Chintapalli police station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Though the incident occurred on February 8, it came to light late on February 9 (Friday night) after the police registered a case.

The deceased was identified as Pangi Devdas of Bennavaram.

Circle Inspector of Chintapalli police station, K. Ramesh, said that around 20 years ago, siblings Devdas and Ramdas, had divided their ancestral land equally for cultivation. Devdas, through hard work, was leading a better life. Ramdas, out of jealousy, reportedly threatened Devdas to give up his land. On February 8, there was altercation between them, where Ramdas stabbed Devdas. Though Devdas was rushed to Lothugedda Primary Health Centre (PHC), he was declared brought dead.

Chintapalli police registered a case.

