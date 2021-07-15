Man murdered at NGOs Colony

A 37-year-old man was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons at NGOs Colony in Madhurawada area here on Tuesday night. The incident reportedly occurred when he was on an evening walk with his wife. The deceased was identified as K. Satish, a native of Eluru.

According to Inspector of Police, PM Palem police station, Ravi Kumar, Satish was working as a financial freelancer in Dubai along with another man named Sudhakar Reddy.

His wife who is a native of PM Palem, Visakhapatnam, had come back to the city from Dubai in August 2020. To see her, Satish had visited Visakhapatnam in February 2021. But was unable to return due to the lockdown.

According to the complaint lodged by the family members, Satish had been reportedly receiving threat calls from Sudhakar Reddy for the past few weeks. Sudhakar Reddy was also reportedly asking Satish to return to Dubai. The police suspect that Satish and Sudhakar Reddy might have some financial disputes. During evening walk, Satish was reportedly hit by some unidentified persons with some sharp object.

“Wife of Satish informed us that she was walking ahead of him. She suddenly heard some sound and turned back to find her husband lying in a pool of blood,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.

The family members of the deceased alleged that they are suspecting the role of Sudhakar Reddy in the murder, the police said. The police registered a case and investigation is on.