Visakhapatnam

Man lodges ‘false complaint’ to claim compensation

Action will be taken against him, says ACP

A man allegedly lodged a false complaint claiming ₹20 lakh property loss in his house at RR Venkatapuram area, where the gas leak incident occurred in Visakhapatnam.

According to sources, on May 8, M. Suresh, a resident of RR Venkatapuramk lodged a complaint at Gopalapatnam police station to this effect. He was one of hundreds of evacuees from the area.

The Gopalapatnam police registered a case and started investigation.

“Suresh admitted that as the government was giving compensations to the victims of gas leak incident, he sketched a plan that he would inform he had lost huge property in theft,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao.

The ACP said that police would initiate action against Suresh as per law.

