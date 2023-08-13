Man ‘kills’ wife over family dispute in Alluri Sitaramaraju district in Andhra Pradesh

August 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PADERU

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Peddapolam village in Inada Panchayat in Paderu mandal, late on Saturday night, allegedly due to family disputes.

The deceased was identified as Chutro (30) of Peddapolam. Sub-Inspector of Paderu police station Narayana Rao said that the couple Balaraju and Chutro had family disputes for a long time and they used to fight reguarly. On Saturday night, there was a dispute and Balaraju, who was in inebriated condition, reportedly hit her with a stick resulting in her death.

The police are yet to arrest the accused. A case was registered.

